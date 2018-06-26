Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, upheld President Donald Trump's restriction on travel to the United States from a handful of Muslim countries on Tuesday, giving the White House its first high court victory on the merits of a Trump initiative.

After a series of federal court rulings invalidated or scaled back earlier versions of the travel ban, the decision is a big win for the administration and ended 15 months of legal battles over a key part of the president's immigration policy, which opponents attacked as a dressed up form of the Muslim ban Donald that Trump promised during his 2016 campaign.

