Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, upheld President Donald Trump's restriction on travel to the United States from a handful of Muslim countries on Tuesday, giving the White House its first high court victory on the merits of a Trump initiative.
After a series of federal court rulings invalidated or scaled back earlier versions of the travel ban, the decision is a big win for the administration and ended 15 months of legal battles over a key part of the president's immigration policy, which opponents attacked as a dressed up form of the Muslim ban Donald that Trump promised during his 2016 campaign.
Click here for more.
More Stories
-
A new tax rate is set to go into effect this Sunday.
-
Local veterans gain access to valuable resources to fight PTSD.
-