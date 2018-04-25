Suspect accused of shooting two Dallas police officers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Armando Luis Juarez

DALLAS, TX - Two Dallas police officers and a Home Depot employee were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday as officers were escorting a man from the Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, in northern Dallas.

The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries, Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday night.

The wounded officers were identified as Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, the department stated in a news release Wednesday morning. Both are three-year veterans assigned to the Northeast Division.

Police arrested Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies.

