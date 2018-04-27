Suspected cigarette thief caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport Police Property Crimes Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify a man that took a case of cigarettes from a local convenience store.

On March 21, 2018 Shreveport Police responded to reports of a theft at the Circle K convenience store in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road. Officers learned that a man entered the business and took a case of cigarettes worth more than $1,700.00 from behind the counter.

The man made threats to harm the on duty clerk just prior to taking the cigarettes. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red Donald Duck jacket, Gray t-shirt, and brown boots. After exiting the store he got into what was described as a silver 4-door Honda sedan with Texas tags.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for this crime. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.