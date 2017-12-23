Suspects sought in Lillian Street shooting

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is hospitalized while authorities continue to search for a suspect following a Friday evening shooting in west Shreveport.

Just after 3:15 p.m. on December 22, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the 2900 block of Lillian Street relative to a shooting.

As officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 30 year old Jarvis Small suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Small was taken via ambulance to University Health, with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

In gathering details surrounding the shooting, authorities believed a narcotics transaction of some sort was underway involving the victim and the shooter when shot s rang out. Officers on scene at the crime seized multiple packages of marijuana which were located in close proximity to where to victim was discovered.

So far, no suspects have been charged in the shooting. Persons with any information about the matter are asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org