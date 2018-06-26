Sweeney contract ripped, but keeps job security

Caddo Parish - The Mark Sweeney contract has been shredded - but his job is secure.

"Nothing has really changed," said MPC chairman Theron Jackson. "His contract didn't do anything that would have disallowed us to terminate him tomorrow, if we wanted to. Without having a contract, it's the exact same thing. He still remains an at-will employee."

According to Jackson, Sweeney has always operated as an at-will employee, meaning he could be let go of at anytime. But, speculation arose about him being let go due to difficulties in business being attracted to the Shreveport-Caddo Parish area.

Maintaining business relationships and cultivating those are very important according to one local businessman.

"I think one of the things where leadership does make a difference, is in terms of what I would call an attitude of your organization," said Shreveport Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Magner. "Their ability to respond actively and efficiently to requests."