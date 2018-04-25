Local News

Teenager recovering after being shot in the back

By: Stephanie Lepretre

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 08:15 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 08:15 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting which sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police were called just after 12:30am to the 3000 block of Lindholm Street, where they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound on his back. He was transported to University health with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell detectives the boy was seen arguing with other kids in the neighborhood before the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips to submit information anonymously.

