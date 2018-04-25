Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ten Commandments Monument to be reinstalled at Arkansas Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - KARK - The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument will be reinstalled Thursday on the State Capitol grounds.

The American History & Heritage Foundation will have a ceremony commemorating the monument's return after it was destroyed last year just one day after it had been put in place.

During the ceremony, a statement will be read honoring the gift of the new monument to the people of Arkansas and offering thanks to supporters who made private donations to make the monument possible.

Background of the monument:

On April 8, 2015, the Arkansas General Assembly passed SB939 - THE TEN COMMANDMENTS MONUMENT ACT - and Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the bill into law becoming ACT 1231.

On June 27th, 2017, the original Ten Commandments Monument was installed on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol using private donations.

In the early hours of June 28th, 2017, less than 24 hours after the monument had been erected, it was intentionally destroyed when a man rammed his vehicle into the monument.

