Texas boy scout killed after tree falls on tent

A Boy Scout from Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

The accident happened at the Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp in Covington, GA.

Officials say the 14-year-old scout was with his tent mate when they got a weather alert to seek shelter as severe storms moved through the area.

Officials say the pair were reportedly inside the tent when the tree fell on the scout, causing blunt force trauma to his head and chest.

The scout was part of a group attending the camp from Texas for its week-long jamboree for scouts from the south and southeast.

