Tips sought in Bienville brush fire investigation

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding multiple brush fires in the Bienville community on Friday, June 22.

Deputies were called by Bienville Parish Fire District 6 around 2:45 p.m. after responding to four different points of origin spread across four miles.

The first location was on Shiloh Road and had burned 10 feet into the woods from the roadway, as well as 100 yards north.

The second location was 100 yards away on Shiloh Road. Investigators determined it also started at the roadway and burned 50 yards into the woods. This fire spread 200 yards north and required efforts by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to cut fire lines to stop the spread. Many trees in this area showed charring up to six feet high.

Then, in the 1000 block of Shiloh Cemetery Road, a mile away, was the third area of origin. Investigators believe this fire was also lit close to the roadway across from a hunting camp and traveled both north and south of its origin.

This area is described as a pine plantation which burned 200 yards deep and 500 yards across. A passerby called in the fire upon initially noticing it, then called 911 a second time when they realized flames were getting close to a well site.

This witness also reported seeing at the same time a white single-cab, long wheelbase, newer model Chevrolet pickup truck backed up on a well site road. The witness said it had no markings on it.

The last location was on Highway 517, almost two-and-a-half miles away from the third site on Shiloh Cemetery Road. A witness called 911 when they saw smoke. This brush fire was a 100-foot circle in the middle of a small grass field between a house and an old wooden barn.

Investigators have deemed these fires connected and incendiary and are hoping for tips from the public to help determine the person or persons responsible for the fires.