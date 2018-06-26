Tips to prevent and treat noise anxiety in your pet Video

When you think of summer, you might think of pool parties, backyard barbecues, Fourth of July celebrations, or road trips. And, while there isn’t much to dislike about summer, the loud noises that can accompany some of our favorite summertime activities, like fireworks, can be terrifying for our pets.

Noise anxiety is not uncommon in dogs and cats. And, the anxiety can be so severe that some pets experience a “fight or flight” reaction, doing anything to try to escape the sounds, including being aggressive or running away. In fact, more pets go missing and end up in shelters around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

But how do you know if your pet is scared of loud noises, like fireworks or thunderstorms?

