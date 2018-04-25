Local News

Tornado damaged areas to receive state aid

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 07:21 AM CDT

HOWARD COUNTY, AR - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson just announced that Umpire and Mountainburg will receive tornado damage aid.

The Office of the Governor stated that Hutchinson will use $175,400 from the state’s Emergency Proclamation Fund to help with tornado damage, including $100,000 to Mountainburg for debris removal, $10,000 to Mulberry to repair damage to their water tower and $22,500 to Crawford County for repairs to three cemeteries.

Howard County will receive $42,900 for large debris removal and repairs to electrical cooperative facilities in the county.

The funds will be distributed Wednesday.

