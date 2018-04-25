Tornado damaged areas to receive state aid
HOWARD COUNTY, AR - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson just announced that Umpire and Mountainburg will receive tornado damage aid.
The Office of the Governor stated that Hutchinson will use $175,400 from the state’s Emergency Proclamation Fund to help with tornado damage, including $100,000 to Mountainburg for debris removal, $10,000 to Mulberry to repair damage to their water tower and $22,500 to Crawford County for repairs to three cemeteries.
Howard County will receive $42,900 for large debris removal and repairs to electrical cooperative facilities in the county.
The funds will be distributed Wednesday.
More Stories
-
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring if you're…
-
The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument will be reinstalled Thursday…
-
A deputy has been arrested after he allegedly initiated sexual…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-