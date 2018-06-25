Local News

Transgender no longer classified as mental illness

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

United States - The LGBTQ community and groups have hailed the latest move by the World Health Organization.

Starting in 2022 they will no longer classify transgender people as mentally ill. As Kim Hutcherson reports, many say it's about time.

