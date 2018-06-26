Trial date set for Caddo Commissioner accused of wire fraud

CADDO PARISH, LA - A trial date is set for a Caddo Commissioner and his sister accused of stealing money from a summer food programs for kids.

Lynn Cawthorne and Belena Turner are both charged with seven federal counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The trial is set for January 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in federal court.

Both pleaded not guilty back in May and both are free on a $25,000 secured bond.