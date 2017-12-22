TTPD stepping up patrols for holidays

TEXARKANA, TX - The Texarkana Texas Police Department wants to make sure everyone has a safe and memorable time.

Police say they will being increasing patrols in the high traffic areas looking for people violating traffic laws.

They'll focus their efforts on speeders, people not wearing their seatbelts, texting and driving, and drunk drivers.

Make that memorable time a happy one. Always where your seatbelt and drive the speed limit. If you go out and have a drink call for a ride or have a designated driver. And if you get a text, wait until you are stopped out of a travel lane to answer it.