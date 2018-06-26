Two AR death row inmates' cases to be heard by State Supreme Court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bruce Ward at left and Jack Greene, Arkansas Death Row inmates

LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Arkansas Supreme Court (ASC) has agreed to hold oral arguments in cases involving two death row inmates scheduled to die last year before they were granted a stay of execution.

Bruce Ward and Jack Greene are the two inmates.

The oral arguments will take place on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Ward is on Arkansas Death Row for the 1989 murder of teenager Rebecca Doss at her gas station job off North Rodney Parham Rd. in Little Rock.

Greene was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder in Johnson County of retired pastor Sidney Burnett, 69, who had accused him of arson.