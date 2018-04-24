Two students arrested for threatening other students

ASHDOWN, Arkansas - In Little River County, two students have been arrested for sending threatening messages to other students, forcing the school to go in to lockdown.

"We take safety very seriously, that is number one," says Superintendent Jason Sanders.Yesterday the school went into lockdown after several students received threatening text messages from unknown numbers. Now two students are facing charges for the threat.

"The threats were very vague, we know who you are. They would have a name of a student that they send it to, so we had a feeling that it was one of our students. To know their name and it just said. We're going to threaten the school and cause harm."

One parents shares his disbelief "It had me worried pretty bad, you know cuz normally you see it on T.V. but you never would think it would happen in your town,"says Ricky Hamilton. He rushed to the school to pick up his three kids when he got the news. "My wife and I came to the school, like I say which we couldn't. Really wasn't nothing we could do, but just wait," says Hamilton.

The Little River County Sheriffs Office is still investigating.