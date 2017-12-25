Two suspects wanted for Family Dollar robbery

SHREVEPORT - Shreveport Police are looking for two suspects that robbed a Family Dollar store earlier this month.

Police say on December 2, two suspects entered the Family Dollar Department Store in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road and allegedly robbed the clerks of an undisclosed amount of money.

Both suspects were wearing dark colored clothing and were armed with handguns. One suspect stood watch at the door while the other suspect took money from the clerk.

Investigators are asking the public's help in identifying these two robbers. If you have any information about this crime please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org.

