UPDATE: Dallas Police Officer dies after shooting; 2nd officer in critical condition

DALLAS, TX - UPDATE: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in a triple shooting at a Home Depot Tuesday afternoon has died, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Officer Rogelio Santander died at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday after succumbing to his injuries, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said at a morning news conference.

The 27-year-old is the ninth North Texas officer to be killed in the line of duty in about two years, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The second wounded officer was identified as 26-year-old Crystal Almeida. She and a Home Depot security guard, identified as Scott Painter, were in critical condition after surgery.

ORIGINAL:

Two Dallas police officers and a Home Depot employee were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday as officers were escorting a man from the Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, in northern Dallas.

The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries, Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday night.

The wounded officers were identified as Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, the department stated in a news release Wednesday morning. Both are three-year veterans assigned to the Northeast Division.

Police arrested Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies.

