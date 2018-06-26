UPDATE: Two injured in Jefferson, TX shooting, suspect sought Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas DPS is investigating a shooting in Jefferson, TX [ + - ] Video

MARION COUNTY, TX - UPDATE: Jefferson, Texas Police tell us that two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Owens Street.

One of the victims was taken to a Shreveport hospital, the second a hospital in Marshall.

The suspect is still being sought.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

ORIGINAL: A shooting investigation is underway in Jefferson, Texas.

It happened in the 800 block of Owens Street in Jefferson.

Jefferson, Texas Police have not released any details of the shooting or any information on any victims.

Texas DPS is assisting with the investigation.

We'll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.