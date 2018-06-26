U.S. Senate takes up Farm Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. - Days after a nail-biting victory in the House, Kansas Republican Pat Roberts says it's time the Senate passes the farm bill.

"Farmers ranchers and growers are going through a very tough time, and we must respond to that" said Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas.

Roberts says the bill will be different when it leaves the senate. He's adding amendments to kill controversial issues that stalled the bill in the house—like the new work requirements for the food stamp program known as SNAP.

"The House bill, with all due respect has 8 billion cuts, and there are questions as to how that is implemented" said Sen. Roberts.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn disagrees. He wants to expand the work requirements for SNAP recipients.

"It's not just work, but it is people who are able bodied, who need to train for work or provide community service as a condition of qualifying for this welfare benefit" said Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

Senator Roberts says the biggest difference between the bills is the senate version is bipartisan.

Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow says it includes everything from crop insurance to rural broadband.

"When times are tough the farm bill provides a strong safety net to protect our farmers and ranchers" said Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The House and the Senate will eventually have to agree on a final version.



