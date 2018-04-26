Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Water main break leads to boil advisory

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La, - You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Officials with the Summerfield Water System issued a boil advisory Thursday afternoon due to a water main break.

The advisory impacts the area west of Summerfield along LA Hwy 2 alternate to Mount Sinai. It also includes Ella Ford Rd., Cupps Crossing Rd., Holyfield Rd., Pitts Rd., Malcolm Loop, Walson Rd., Mt. Sinai Rd., Taylor Way, Mae Rd., Jenny Hay Rd., Michael Lane, and Hickory Hill.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.