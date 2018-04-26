Wells Island neighbors and workers react to hit and run

Shreveport, La. - Steve Brown is accused of hitting 55 year old Pamela Schuman with his car at the 1600 block of Wells Island Road, and then leaving her severely injured in a ditch for hours.

One woman who lives in the 1400 block of wells island says she's not surprised someone was hit because cars speed down the street all the time.



Trell McCoy works at Colins Truck Service near where schuman was found and says he saw deputies patrolling the street.

McCoy said, "I'm kind of shocked that something like this happened around here. I ain't never seen nobody do nothing like that before."

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help.

Cindy Chadwick, Public Information Officer for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, said "We're asking anybody who might have video in this area to contact us if they live around the 1600 block of Wells Island, if you have a business or a residence and you have video cameras in these locations."

Schuman is in critical condition at University Health.

Brown is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.