Wife donates kidney to husband

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:00 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:15 AM CST

LITTLE ROCK, AR - It's a story of true love and never giving up. 

Clinton National Airport Executive Director, Ron Mathieu gets a second chance at life after his wife donates one of her kidneys to him. 

Yasmine Mathieu has been married to her husband for almost 30 years.  She says there was never a secret that he may develop some health issues later in life.

"Ron had basically told me on our third date together that there was a kidney issue in the family and he most likely has it," says Yasmine.

Ron, like his father, has polycystic kidney disease.

