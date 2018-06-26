Wood-Grilled Chicken Marsala recipe Video

Chef Michelle Cornelius from Carrabba's Italian Grill shares a simple marsala sauce recipe.

CHICKEN MARSALA

Makes 4 servings

An Italian staple, chicken marsala is usually sautéed. In our grilled version, the breast is topped with a sauce of marsala wine and mushrooms. Also, use the sauce to top grilled veal, steak, or pork chops.

INGREDIENTS

For Sauce

* 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons, divided

* 10 ounces white mushrooms, thinly sliced

* 3 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion

* 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

* ¾ cup dry marsala

* ¾ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

For Chicken

* 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts halves, 7 to 8 ounces each

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 1 ½ teaspoons of favored grill seasoning

* Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. To make the sauce, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the prosciutto and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion softens, about 2 minutes more. Sprinkle with the flour and stir well. Stir in the marsala and broth and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring often, until reduced to about 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Set aside. (The sauce can be kept at room temperature for up to 2 hours.)

2. Prepare an outdoor grill/stove for direct cooking over medium heat.

3. Cut each breast half in half crosswise to make a total of 8 chicken breast pieces. Brush with oil. Season grill/pan with grill seasoning.

4. Lightly oil cooking surface and place the chicken on it. Cook until chicken is lightly browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with finger, about 10 minutes total. Remove from cooking surface.

5. Reheat the sauce in skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. One tablespoon at a time, add the remaining butter and stir until incorporated into the sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Place 2 chicken pieces on each serving plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each serving, sprinkle with parsley, and serve hot.

Broiled Chicken Marsala: Broil the chicken in a preheated broiler with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes.

Tip: Boneless chicken breast is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the “touch test” works best. The more well done the meat, the firmer its texture.