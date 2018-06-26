Wyndham Garden in Texarkana, TX shut down for bed bug issue

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Texarkana, TX temporarily shuts down Wyndham Garden at 5301 N. Stateline Ave. Texarkana, Texas due to bedbug issue

TEXARKANA, TX - The City of Texarkana, Texas has taken code enforcement action which resulted in the temporary closure of the Wyndham Garden at 5301 N. Stateline Ave. Texarkana, Texas due to an infestation issue.

Enforcement action was taken around noon on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018. Violations were documented last week after inspections were conducted based on complaints received. Property owners were asked to discontinue use of infested rooms until a reinspection could occur, but over the weekend the infested rooms were rented out, prompting the building official to require the owner to cease operations at this time. Guests were asked to relocate from the property.

“The health and safety of our residents and visitors to Texarkana is of paramount importance to us,” said Lisa Thompson, Public Information Officer for the City. “We want to ensure that all our businesses are operating to the health and safety standards outlined in our code and expected by our Code Enforcement officers. While this may be inconvenient for customers, the public’s wellbeing is our priority.”

City inspectors will work with the property owners to ensure code compliance before the business is re-opened.