Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive

NBC NEWS - Amazon is riding high after a blockbuster earnings report, but loyal customers can expect a price hike on their Amazon Prime subscriptions starting next month.

In an earnings call on Thursday, Amazon announced it will increase the price of Amazon Prime to $119 beginning on May 11 for new subscribers. The $20 price hike will apply to existing renewals beginning on June 16.

It's the first time in four years Amazon has increased the price of Prime, a service that comes with benefits including expedited shipping and access to video and music streaming.

Click here for more