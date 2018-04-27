Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive
NBC NEWS - Amazon is riding high after a blockbuster earnings report, but loyal customers can expect a price hike on their Amazon Prime subscriptions starting next month.
In an earnings call on Thursday, Amazon announced it will increase the price of Amazon Prime to $119 beginning on May 11 for new subscribers. The $20 price hike will apply to existing renewals beginning on June 16.
It's the first time in four years Amazon has increased the price of Prime, a service that comes with benefits including expedited shipping and access to video and music streaming.
