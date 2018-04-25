Top Stories

Arrangements set for first lady of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

By: Nikki Henderson

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 01:03 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. - Homegoing services have been announced for the first lady of the historic Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

Norma Jernigan Blake, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 21 after a brief illness.  

On Wednesday the Reverend Harry Blake Family announced the following arrangements: 

  • Family Hour - 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 
  • Funeral Service - 11 a.m. Friday, April 27,  Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 
  •  Funeral Overflow:  Mt. Canaan Baptist Church New Community Services Center and Multi-Purpose Room 
  • Repast: Immediately following the funeral service in the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center 
  • Entombment: Private ceremony 
  • Memorial Tribute:  In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you join them in creating a Stroke  Education Awareness Initiative. Checks and donations should be made payable to Mt. Canaan Baptist  Church, attention: Stroke Awareness. 
  • Shuttle Transportation:  To Mt. Canaan Friday – From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. continuous courtesy roundtrip shuttle transportation will be provided from three secured parking lots: 1) Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard, 71101; 2) Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church North, 2800 N Hearne Avenue, 71107; 3) Shiloh Baptist Church, 421 Webster Street, 71101. 

