Shreveport, La. - UPDATE:

Shreveport Police have released the name of the person who died after being hit by two vehicles on Hilry Huckaby Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Christopher Parker of Marshall, Texas.

Parker was riding his motorized bicycle in the east bound lane of the 4400 block of Hilry Huckaby III Ave. when he was struck by a red Ford pickup driven by 50-year-old Nathaniel Johnson.

Parker was thrown from the bicycle and into the west bound lane of travel and was struck by a black Dodge Challenger driven by 31-year-old Jessica Davis.

After detectives inspected Parker’s bicycle, they was learned that it only had a front reflector and was not equipped with a flashing safety light as required by law.

Parker was also not wearing a DOT approved helmet.

Both drivers were taken to the Shreveport Police headquarters where they voluntarily submitted to toxicology testing.

