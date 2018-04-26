Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial
NBC NEWS - Bill Cosby, who once embodied the idealized American father on a wildly popular sitcom, was convicted of sexual assault on Thursday in a high-stakes retrial after a half-dozen women testified that the famed comedian drugged and assaulted them.
The jury returned with the guilty verdict Thursday afternoon after a second day of deliberations in which the judge read back testimony of the defense's star witness, who testified that Cosby’s main accuser once said she could frame a “high-profile person.”
The jury was also read back Cosby's deposition testimony from 2005, where the comedian admitted to giving a woman Quaaludes in order to have sex with her.
