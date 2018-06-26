Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Child fires gun found in couch at IKEA store

FISHERS, Indiana - NBC 5 CHICAGO - A gun was discharged in an IKEA store in Fishers, Indiana, after a child found the loaded weapon on a couch inside the store, police said.

Police confirmed to NBC affiliate WTHR that a customer brought the gun into the store and it fell out after the customer sat down on a couch. Police say kids found the gun on the couch and began to play with it when it discharged.

No one was injured.

Police will now forward the case to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's office for review.

An IKEA spokesperson told WTHR the Swedish furniture company takes the incident “very seriously” and offered the family of the child “out sincerest apologies.”

“In addition, IKEA has a no weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations,” the company said. ”As soon as we were aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action that they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers.”

IKEA said it was coopering with police as the incident continues to be investigated.