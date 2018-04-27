Top Stories

Kim Jong Un agrees to end war, agrees to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

By: NBC News

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 06:58 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 06:58 AM CDT

The leaders of North and South Korea signed a historic declaration Friday pledging "no more war" and a common goal of "complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

The countries, which technically remain in a state of war, heralded the deal as part of "a new era of peace" after a historic summit.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also vowed to "cease all hostile acts" and to "transform the Demilitarized Zone into a peace zone."

