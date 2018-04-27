Kim Jong Un agrees to end war, agrees to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The leaders of North and South Korea signed a historic declaration Friday pledging "no more war" and a common goal of "complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

The countries, which technically remain in a state of war, heralded the deal as part of "a new era of peace" after a historic summit.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also vowed to "cease all hostile acts" and to "transform the Demilitarized Zone into a peace zone."

