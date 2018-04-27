Kim Jong Un agrees to end war, agrees to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
The leaders of North and South Korea signed a historic declaration Friday pledging "no more war" and a common goal of "complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.
The countries, which technically remain in a state of war, heralded the deal as part of "a new era of peace" after a historic summit.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also vowed to "cease all hostile acts" and to "transform the Demilitarized Zone into a peace zone."
