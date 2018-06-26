Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Person killed in Airline Dr. crash identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Authorities have released the name of the person who died in Monday's fatal accident on Airline Dr.

Bossier City Police said 73-year-old Kathryn Johnson, of Mooringsport, was killed in the crash.

Shortly before 2 p.m. 53-year-old David Sigle, of Mooringsport, was driving a red Ford Focus northbound in the turning lane on Airline Dr towards I-220 westbound.

According to witnesses, Sigle ran a red light and was struck by an oncoming white Lincoln Aviator that was southbound on Airline Dr.

Johnson, who was the front seat passenger, died at the scene.

Sigle was cited for disregarding the traffic control signal. No impairment is suspected in the crash.