Prince William and Duchess Kate name new royal baby

NBC NEWS - Britain’s newborn prince will be named Louis Arthur Charles, the royal household announced Friday.

In a tweet posted on Kensington Palace's account, royal officials added: "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child was born Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. They already have a boy, Prince George, born in 2013, and a girl, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015.

