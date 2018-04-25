Top Stories

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident closes Line Ave. at Common St.

By: Nikki Henderson

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 01:06 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. - A part of Line Ave. is shut down due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Shreveport.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning near the Common St. intersection.

Police say the equipment the tractor trailer was carrying was too tall, it hit the bridge and then spilled onto the roadway.. 

No one was injured in the accident. 

Traffic is being diverted Interstate-20 west. 

