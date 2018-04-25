TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident closes Line Ave. at Common St.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 18-wheeler accident closes Line Ave. at Common St.

SHREVEPORT, La. - A part of Line Ave. is shut down due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Shreveport.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning near the Common St. intersection.

Police say the equipment the tractor trailer was carrying was too tall, it hit the bridge and then spilled onto the roadway..

No one was injured in the accident.

Traffic is being diverted Interstate-20 west.