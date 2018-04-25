TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident closes Line Ave. at Common St.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A part of Line Ave. is shut down due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Shreveport.
The wreck happened Wednesday morning near the Common St. intersection.
Police say the equipment the tractor trailer was carrying was too tall, it hit the bridge and then spilled onto the roadway..
No one was injured in the accident.
Traffic is being diverted Interstate-20 west.
More Stories
-
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The sexual assault case against Bill Cosby…
-
The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument will be reinstalled Thursday…
-
A deputy has been arrested after he allegedly initiated sexual…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-