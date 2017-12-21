Road to the Olympics: Olympian's fight for life goes Hollywood

This story was originally published on October 23, 2017

Every Olympian has a story. Eric LeMarque's goes beyond a quest for gold. His includes a fight for his life.

Eric grew up in California and quickly fell in love with and excelled at hockey. In 1994 he would join the French National Team at the Winter Olympic Games.

"I was fortunate enough to play in the 94 Olympics which was one of the most memorable experiences of my life," LeMarque said.

After his career, LeMarque discovered a love for snow boarding. But one trip left him stranded on top of a mountain for days.

"Every single day I was beaten to a pulp and then frozen stiff at night," LeMarque said.

He waited and clung to life for 8 days.

"I met the spirit of death. It gave me nightmares for years."

When he was found, he had to have both legs amputated. He continues to inspire people, including Hollywood producers who have made a movie about his story.

'6 Below' stars Josh Hartnett and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino.

"The story is really about survival against all odds, being alone on a mountain in the snow for 8 days with no food, no water, but it's also about the redemptive power of love and striving for something higher," Sorvino said,

LeMarque added, "I learned that you can overcome anything with the right attitude, determination, and faith."

For more on Eric LeMarque and his journey, click here. http://www.ericlemarque.com/