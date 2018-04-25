2018 NFL Mock Draft

Team Player Notes

1 Cleveland QB Sam Darnold Browns Finally Find Franchise QB

2 NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley Best player in the draft

3 NY Jets QB Baker Mayfield Most Polarizing QB in Draft

4 Cleveland DE Bradley Chubb Independence Bowl Alum

5 Denver QB Josh Rosen Most Polished QB in Draft

6 Indianapolis CB Denzel Ward Top Corner headed to Indy

7 Tampa Bay SS Derwin James Skipped 2017 Independence Bowl

8 Chicago OG Quenton Nelson Safest pick of Draft

9 San Francisco FS/CB Minkah Fitzpatrick Most versatile player in Draft

10 Oakland LB Roquan Smith Top LB in Draft

11 Miami QB Josh Allen Can sit for a year or two behind Tannehill

12 Buffalo CB Josh Jackson Lock down corner opposite Tre White

13 Washington DT Vita Vea From Washington (State) to Washington (D.C.)

14 Green Bay DE Marcus Davenport Much needed pass rusher in Cheese Land

15 Arizona QB Lamar Jackson Needs to sit a year behind Sam Bradford

16 Baltimore OT Mike McGlinchey Ravens find Flacco some protection

17 L.A. Chargers DT Da'ron Payne Anchor of great Crimson Tide DL

18 Seattle CB Mike Hughes Much needed help in secondary

19 Dallas LB Tremaine Edmunds Add playmaker and insurance for Sean Lee

20 Detroit RB Derrius Guice May be the steal of the draft out of LSU

21 Cincinnati C James Daniels Get much needed help on OL

22 Buffalo QB Mason Rudolph Rudolph could be a steal

23 New England OT Kolton Miller Need to replace Nate Solder at LT

24 Carolina CB Jaire Alexander Projects to start as a slot corner early in career

25 Tennessee C Billy Price Vrabel knows the former Buckeye well

26 Atlanta DT Taven Bryant Falcons get help on DL

27 New Orleans WR Calvin Ridley Saints could be really dangerous with Ridley and Thomas

28 Pittsburgh OLB Rashaan Evans Looking for replacement for Shazier

29 Jacksonville WR Courtland Sutton Need playmakers on Offense

30 Minnesota G Will Hernandez Vikings get more protection for Kirk Cousins

31 New England DE Harold Landry Pats keep Edge Rusher in Mass.

32 Philadelphia WR D.J. Chark The rich get richer

Cowboys

50 DT Maurice Hurst

81 S Deshon Elliot

116 WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.

137 CB Kameron Kelly

Saints

91 DE Josh Sweat