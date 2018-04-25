2018 NFL Mock Draft
|2018 NFL Mock Draft
|Team
|Player
|Notes
|1
|Cleveland
|QB Sam Darnold
|Browns Finally Find Franchise QB
|2
|NY Giants
|RB Saquon Barkley
|Best player in the draft
|3
|NY Jets
|QB Baker Mayfield
|Most Polarizing QB in Draft
|4
|Cleveland
|DE Bradley Chubb
|Independence Bowl Alum
|5
|Denver
|QB Josh Rosen
|Most Polished QB in Draft
|6
|Indianapolis
|CB Denzel Ward
|Top Corner headed to Indy
|7
|Tampa Bay
|SS Derwin James
|Skipped 2017 Independence Bowl
|8
|Chicago
|OG Quenton Nelson
|Safest pick of Draft
|9
|San Francisco
|FS/CB Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Most versatile player in Draft
|10
|Oakland
|LB Roquan Smith
|Top LB in Draft
|11
|Miami
|QB Josh Allen
|Can sit for a year or two behind Tannehill
|12
|Buffalo
|CB Josh Jackson
|Lock down corner opposite Tre White
|13
|Washington
|DT Vita Vea
|From Washington (State) to Washington (D.C.)
|14
|Green Bay
|DE Marcus Davenport
|Much needed pass rusher in Cheese Land
|15
|Arizona
|QB Lamar Jackson
|Needs to sit a year behind Sam Bradford
|16
|Baltimore
|OT Mike McGlinchey
|Ravens find Flacco some protection
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|DT Da'ron Payne
|Anchor of great Crimson Tide DL
|18
|Seattle
|CB Mike Hughes
|Much needed help in secondary
|19
|Dallas
|LB Tremaine Edmunds
|Add playmaker and insurance for Sean Lee
|20
|Detroit
|RB Derrius Guice
|May be the steal of the draft out of LSU
|21
|Cincinnati
|C James Daniels
|Get much needed help on OL
|22
|Buffalo
|QB Mason Rudolph
|Rudolph could be a steal
|23
|New England
|OT Kolton Miller
|Need to replace Nate Solder at LT
|24
|Carolina
|CB Jaire Alexander
|Projects to start as a slot corner early in career
|25
|Tennessee
|C Billy Price
|Vrabel knows the former Buckeye well
|26
|Atlanta
|DT Taven Bryant
|Falcons get help on DL
|27
|New Orleans
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Saints could be really dangerous with Ridley and Thomas
|28
|Pittsburgh
|OLB Rashaan Evans
|Looking for replacement for Shazier
|29
|Jacksonville
|WR Courtland Sutton
|Need playmakers on Offense
|30
|Minnesota
|G Will Hernandez
|Vikings get more protection for Kirk Cousins
|31
|New England
|DE Harold Landry
|Pats keep Edge Rusher in Mass.
|32
|Philadelphia
|WR D.J. Chark
|The rich get richer
|Cowboys
|50
|DT Maurice Hurst
|81
|S Deshon Elliot
|116
|WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.
|137
|CB Kameron Kelly
|Saints
|91
|DE Josh Sweat
|127
|OT Chukwuma Okorafor
