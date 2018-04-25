Sports

2018 NFL Mock Draft

By: Tim Owens

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

  Team Player Notes
1 Cleveland QB Sam Darnold Browns Finally Find Franchise QB
2 NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley Best player in the draft
3 NY Jets QB Baker Mayfield Most Polarizing QB in Draft
4 Cleveland DE Bradley Chubb Independence Bowl Alum
5 Denver QB Josh Rosen Most Polished QB in Draft
6 Indianapolis CB Denzel Ward Top Corner headed to Indy
7 Tampa Bay SS Derwin James Skipped 2017 Independence Bowl
8 Chicago OG Quenton Nelson Safest pick of Draft
9 San Francisco FS/CB Minkah Fitzpatrick Most versatile player in Draft
10 Oakland LB Roquan Smith Top LB in Draft
11 Miami QB Josh Allen Can sit for a year or two behind Tannehill
12 Buffalo CB Josh Jackson Lock down corner opposite Tre White
13 Washington DT Vita Vea From Washington (State) to Washington (D.C.)
14 Green Bay DE Marcus Davenport Much needed pass rusher in Cheese Land
15 Arizona QB Lamar Jackson Needs to sit a year behind Sam Bradford
16 Baltimore OT Mike McGlinchey Ravens find Flacco some protection
17 L.A. Chargers DT Da'ron Payne Anchor of great Crimson Tide DL
18 Seattle CB Mike Hughes Much needed help in secondary
19 Dallas LB Tremaine Edmunds Add playmaker and insurance for Sean Lee
20 Detroit RB Derrius Guice May be the steal of the draft out of LSU
21 Cincinnati C James Daniels Get much needed help on OL
22 Buffalo QB Mason Rudolph Rudolph could be a steal
23 New England OT Kolton Miller Need to replace Nate Solder at LT
24 Carolina CB Jaire Alexander Projects to start as a slot corner early in career
25 Tennessee C Billy Price Vrabel knows the former Buckeye well
26 Atlanta DT Taven Bryant Falcons get help on DL
27 New Orleans WR Calvin Ridley Saints could be really dangerous with Ridley and Thomas
28 Pittsburgh OLB Rashaan Evans Looking for replacement for Shazier
29 Jacksonville WR Courtland Sutton Need playmakers on Offense
30 Minnesota G Will Hernandez Vikings get more protection for Kirk Cousins
31 New England DE Harold Landry Pats keep Edge Rusher in Mass.
32 Philadelphia WR D.J. Chark The rich get richer
       
             
  Cowboys          
50 DT Maurice Hurst        
81 S Deshon Elliot        
116 WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.        
137 CB Kameron Kelly        
             
  Saints          
91 DE Josh Sweat        
127 OT Chukwuma Okorafor        

