Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram discuss Christmas themed cleats

November 25, 2017 - If you thought the New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were a duo on the field, you should see them interacting off of it. After the win over the Falcons Kamara talked to the media about the red and white Christmas cleats he wore for the game and Ingram had his back for sporting holiday spirit.

"Alvin Kamara said: Man I just feel like its Christmas you know everybody is in the Christmas spirit so why not."

"Ingram: You got the ugly sweater on you feel me."

"Kamara: You got your sweater on I just hopefully they don't do me too bad im gonna figure out if they do fine me."

"Ingram: They fine him they're the Grinch."

Kamara: Yeah they're the Grinch i'm going to donate them to charity."

"Ingram: Don't be the Grinch."

