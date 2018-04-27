Calvary, Evangel and Cedar Creek advance at State Softball Tournament
|LHSAA State Softball Tournament Scores
|Evangel
|10
|Byrd
|0
|Chapelle
|6
|Dominican
|15
|Calvary
|10
|Cedar Creek
|14
|Northlake Christian
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|St. Marys
|1
|Summerfield
|2
|Catholic PC
|11
|Evans
|12
