Calvary, Evangel and Cedar Creek advance at State Softball Tournament

By: Tim Owens

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 11:11 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 11:11 PM CDT

LHSAA State Softball Tournament Scores
Evangel 10     Byrd 0    
Chapelle 6     Dominican 15    
               
Calvary 10     Cedar Creek 14    
Northlake Christian 0     Sacred Heart 0    
               
St. Marys 1     Summerfield 2    
Catholic PC 11     Evans 12    

