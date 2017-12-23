Carthage Bulldogs become 2017 State Champions

December 22, 2017 - "The goal has been accomplished another state championship for the Carthage Bulldogs that's now six out of the last ten years and this one might have been the easiest of the bunch a 49-21 win over Kennedale but the game was never actually that close it was a complete domination by Carthage.

Gunnar Capps: We knew coming into it that we were going to have a lot of what we wanted passing wise and on the ground and so we just had to get it outside to those guys and let them make plays."

Its amazing man it really is and it never gets old obviously but it attributes to these guys behind me and my staff you know unbelievable staff because just the way these guys work and Gunnar's the only one who is not a senior out here and its just a special special senior group."

So todays state championship win signaling the end of another a number of stellar careers for the Carthage Bulldogs including future Texas Longhorn Keaontay Ingram one good piece of news though Quarterback Gunnar Caps todays offensive MVP he will be back next season.