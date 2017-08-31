Cowboys cancel preseason game with Texans

BABE LAUFENBERG/SILVER STAR NATION

"All that is left of the Cowboys kickoff luncheon, is the clean up, fortunately my duties ended after dessert was served, the Cowboys and Houston Texans were scheduled to play were scheduled to play here tomorrow night at AT&T Stadium that game of course has been cancelled, as the Texans have been allowed back to the city of Houston."

JASON WITTEN/ COWBOYS TIGHT END

"This is bigger than football, these guys have a great opportunity and platform to go back pour into the city and check on families and get involved in the community and rally in a lot of ways so, I support that decision know that they've got a lot of work to do moving forward."

BEFORE THE CLEANUP BEGAN, THE COWBOYS WELCOMED ABOUT 2,000 OF THEIR FANS AND SPONSORS, TO AT&T STADIUM, DAK PRESCOTT AND ZEKE ELLIOTT SHARED OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS FOR 20-16 ZEKE OF COURSE, IS AT NEW YORK AT HIS HEARING, DAK, PRESCOTT WAS HERE, AND ACCEPTED the AWARD ON BEHALF OF HIMSELF AND ZEKE ELLIOTT.

DAK PRESCOTT/COWBOYS QUARTERBACK

"The only thing that matters is what we do now, so as I accept this award I simply put this award behind me as well because the only thing that matter now is what we do in the 20-17 season."

SEAN LEE, WAS THE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR, HAD A PHENOMENAL 20-16 SEASON, INCLUDING A RECORD SETTING TACKLING PERFORMANCE AGAINST THE NEW YORK GIANTS, WHERE HE BROKE, LEROY JORDAN'S RECORD, OF 21 TACKLES, THAT HAD STOOD FOR 45 YEARS.

SEAN LEE/COWBOYS LINEBACKER

"I'm always, I tend to see the bad plays, where can I improve how can I help this defense, so it's an honor but also there are plays I left out on the field, and that's kind of my focus right now."

"The next time the Dallas Cowboys take the field here at AT&T Stadium, won't be for a luncheon, it will be to host the NFC East New York Giants, here for Sunday Night Football, on September 10th.