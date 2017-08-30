Cowboys game with Texans canceled; players say this is bigger than football

The destruction of hurricane Harvey is reaching the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys preseason game against the Houston Texans has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Thursday night but an opportunity presented itself for the Texans players to make their way back to Houston to be with their families and they had to take it.

Several Cowboys speaking at the Silverstar Cowboys luncheon said this is much bigger than football.

Sean Lee said,"There is more important things than football right now and I think Houston being able to see their families is a big deal. They've been away on training camp. They were in New Orleans for a while and so to be able to see their family is something that's more important."

Jason Witten said,"They're probably anxious to get home and see their families and just assess the situation. I think this is bigger than football. These guys have a great opportunity to go back to the city and check on their own families, get involved in the community and rally it in a lot of ways."

The Cowboys will hold an intra squad scrimmage in the games place and that can be seen on NBC 6.