FSU arrives to Shreveport without three best defensive players

We're just four days away from the kickoff of the 2017 Walk ons Independence Bowl and both teams have arrived in Shreveport.

Florida State arriving at Sams Town Casino at around one o'clock Saturday afternoon.

Coach Haggins said the Noles are trying to keep it loose and make it a fun trip but with one goal in mind, a "W".

Odell Haggins said, "We've been having a lot of fun playing music at practice and focusing on what we have to do. The kids were very interested in getting here because a lot of them have never been to Shreveport before. I talked to them about the dos and don'ts, do what you're supposed to do why we're here. We're here for business."

Ricky Aguayo said, "We can have fun and do our thing but we have curfew so coach is looking out for us. We got to have fun but still do our job. We have to do our job, be on time to meetings, have a good practice and go out and have fun. Get back in time for curfew and take care of business."

That win may come a little tougher than the Noles had hoped.

See their three best players on defense didn't make the trip.

Saftey Derwin James, expected to be a top ten pick, linebacker Matthew Thomas and defensive end Josh Sweat all have decided to start their preps for the NFL draft rather than make the trip to Shreveport.

Odell Haggins said, "Just like I told you we're Florida State University, we're going to go out and play football. We're not going to try to make something out of this because we have a few guys, we love those guys that are gone but we're going to go out and play football. We're Florida State University, not being arrogant but our kids understand, next man up."

Ricky Aguayo said, "That's their decision if they want to pass up a bowl game and go to the NFL. That's their decision, we wish them luck but we're going to go out here and work to get a "W"."