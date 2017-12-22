Holtz credits mentors, players for bowl success

By: Tim Owens

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 08:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 08:14 PM CST

For the third time in 4 years Louisiana Tech went into the Dallas area and won a bowl game with Wednesday night's 51-10 win over SMU. 

Head coach Skip Holtz is now 4-0 in bowl games at Louisiana Tech.

He says all of the credit goes to his mentors and his talented players.

Skip Holtz said, "Having the opportunity to learn from guys like Bobby Bowden and Lou Holtz the two mentors that I've had the opportunity to coach under. I've learned a lot of valuable lessons that you put in to your bank. I've had really special players."
 

