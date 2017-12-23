Justin Rogers 'loyal' to TCU on signing day
Back on May 31st Justin Rogers committed to TCU live right here in the NBC 6 studios.
He held true to that commitment Friday evening, as the five star quarterback signed his letter of intent to become a Horned Frog.
He said the coaching staff was loyal to him when he hurt his leg, and loyalty is a big deal to the young quarterback.
Rogers said, "Loyalty is a very big thing to me. It's one of the biggest things I live by. I made this commitment on my birthday May 31st. I lived up to it. The coaching staff didn't lie to me or do anything to sign for my commitment so I kept and I'm looking forward to what the future holds. The family environment, coach Cumbie and coach Patterson, every coach is like a family member to me."
