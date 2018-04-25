Mudbugs happy to have gone to game five in the first round of the playoffs

April 25, 2018 - The Mudbugs are gearing up for the second round of the playoffs against Lonestar. Looking back at the first round against Corpus Christi, a lot can be taken away from the drama of leading the series 2-nothing to having to play a game five back in Shreveport. But the team says they think the adversity was a good thing and not only has it better prepared them; They wouldn't have wanted it to play out any other way.

"Dominick Procopio - Yeah I definitely think we kind of got a little bit of our mojo back. Was a little wounded coming back from Corpus but you can't let your doubts creep in or get nervous. This is what you play for. When you're in the driveway as a kid you don't imagine winning a series in three games, win the third game five nothing. It's always the game seven game five moments."

Cameron Cook- "I think it's great, I think it's great that we faced some adversity. Kind of get that over with in the first round of the playoffs, go through some adversity learn how to fight back and come together as a group."