Accurate Washington St. QB could be future Cowboy
This year's QB class is a deep one, meaning Dallas could find a future solid backup in the second or third round.
One of the quarterbacks that would be ripe for the picking in this area is Luke Falk from Washington State.
During his time in Mike Leach's air raid offense, Falk set PAC-12 conference records for passing yards, completions and touchdown passes. He will still need time to develop and acclimate to a pro-style offense.
STATS
Position: Quarterback
School: Washington State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 223
