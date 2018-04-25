NFL Dallas

Accurate Washington St. QB could be future Cowboy

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 12:22 PM CDT

This year's QB class is a deep one, meaning Dallas could find a future solid backup in the second or third round.

One of the quarterbacks that would be ripe for the picking in this area is Luke Falk from Washington State.

During his time in Mike Leach's air raid offense, Falk set PAC-12 conference records for passing yards, completions and touchdown passes. He will still need time to develop and acclimate to a pro-style offense.

 

STATS

Position: Quarterback

School: Washington State

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 223

