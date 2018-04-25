Colorado St. WR on list of potential Dez replacements
(NEXSTAR) - With Dez Bryant exiting stage right, Jerry Jones is looking for another receiver to add to their squad.
Colorado State's Michael Gallup is one of the higher-rated pass catchers in this draft class, but nowhere near the talent of Dez coming outing of college.
The WR is expected to be drafted in the second or third round.
Gallup is known for solid route running and getting open.
STATS
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Colorado State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 198
America's Team could stay in state to find their next OL star.
If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to fill the interior of their line,…
A former Big-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year is likely someone…
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
