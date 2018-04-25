Dallas a possible destination for Boise pass catcher
A Boise State Bronco wideout may find himself playing on the blue turf to wearing the blue star.
Cedrick Wilson, the All-Mountain West prospect, is expected to be a late round pick, but it's possible he's a late round steal.
In the final game of his collegiate career, Wilson torched the Oregon Ducks for 221 yards.
The receiver has a nose for the end zone, but is said to lack high-end speed to burn past defenders.
STATS
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Boise State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 188
More Stories
-
A UTSA standout could find himself headed north to play in…
-
The Dallas Cowboys have said a lot this week in advance of Thursday…
-
The Dallas Cowboys could go in several different directions with…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.