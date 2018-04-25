Dallas Cowboys eye Oklahoma Cowboy in James Washington

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wide receiver is now a need of the Dallas Cowboys after they were unable to reach a restructured contract with Dez Bryant.

One of the wideouts the Cowboys are likely watching tape on is Oklahoma State's James Washington.

The physical WR is big time player and excellent route runner.

Experts say the OSU talent will go in the first or second round.

STATS

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Oklahoma State

Year: Senior

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 205