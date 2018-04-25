Lending a Hand: Bama DL could head to Cowboys
(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys defensive line took a small step forward in 2017 with the elite play of Demarcus Lawrence, however, they are still looking for another bookend to make plays.
Da'Shawn Hand could be that guy.
Experts project the defensive lineman to be taken in the second round. He is a versitale player who can work inside and outside the line.
Hand totaled multiple sacks each year during his three years for the Crimson Tide.
STATS
Position: Defensive Line
School: Alabama
Year: Senior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 282
